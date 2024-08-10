Jordan Condolences Brazil Following Plane Crash In São Paulo

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign on Saturday extended its condolences to the and people of Brazil following a tragic plane crash in São Paulo state that claimed the lives of all on board.



Sufian Qudah, the ministry's spokesperson, reaffirmed Jordan's solidarity with Brazil during this difficult time and expressed heartfelt sympathies to the families of the victims, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.



The crash occurred on Friday when an ATR 72-500 aircraft, operated by Voepass airline, went down in the city of Vinhedo while en route from Cascavel in southern Paraná state to São Paulo's Guarulhos International Airport, AFP reported.



The plane was carrying 57 passengers and four crew members, all of whom perished in the crash. Initially, the airline reported 58 passengers on board but later revised the figure to 57.

Vinhedo, a city of approximately 76,000 residents, is located about 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of São Paulo.

Recovery efforts for the victims' remains have begun and will continue through the night, according to São Paulo State Governor Tarcisio de Freitas. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has declared three days of national mourning in response to the tragedy, AFP reported.



Military police confirmed that the crash did not cause any casualties on the ground and that the resulting fire had been brought under control. The aircraft's black box, which is crucial for investigating the cause of the crash, has already been recovered and appears to be intact, said São Paulo state security official Guilherme Derrite.



