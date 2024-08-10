U.S. Forces In Syria On High Alert After Military Base Attacked

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Aug 11 (NNN-SANA) – U.S. forces across Syria have been placed on high alert, following a midnight attack by Iranian-backed militias on one of its bases in the north-eastern province of Hasakah, a war monitor reported, yesterday.

In the early hours of yesterday morning, an armed drone directly targeted the Kharab al-Jir base, in the Rmelan area of Hasakah, leading to significant damage and fires within the facility.

The attack prompted the U.S.-led International Coalition to bolster both logistical and military support to its bases in Syria, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

According to the observatory, U.S. bases in Syria have been subjected to 135 attacks by Iranian-backed militias since Oct 19, 2023.

The majority of these assaults have focused on the Conoco gas plant, the al-Omar oil field base, in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour, and the al-Shaddadi base in the Hasakah countryside.

The recent escalation comes, amid heightened tensions in north-eastern Syria, with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) engaged in clashes with pro-Syrian government forces, leading to the SDF effectively chocking off all routes to government-controlled areas in Hasakah.

It also comes as Iran is expected to respond to Israel, following the assassination of senior Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh.– NNN-SANA