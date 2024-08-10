US Deeply Concerned About Israeli Attack On Gaza School

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (KUNA) -- The White House said the United States is "deeply concerned about reports of civilian casualties in Gaza following a strike by the Israel Defense Forces on a compound that included a school" in Gaza Strip.

"We are in touch with our Israeli counterparts, who have said they targeted senior Hamas officials, and we are asking for further details," National Security Council (NSC) Spokesperson Sean Savett said in a statement on Saturday.

"We know Hamas has been using as locations to gather and operate out of, but we have also said repeatedly and consistently that Israel must take measures to minimize civilian harm.

"We mourn every Palestinian civilian lost in this conflict, including children, and far too many civilians continue to be killed and wounded.

"This underscores the urgency of a ceasefire and hostage deal, which we continue to work tirelessly to achieve," the statement added.

The attack on a school-turned-shelter to the east of Gaza City in the early morning claimed over 100 lives and injured scores of others. (end)

amm









MENAFN10082024000071011013ID1108540476