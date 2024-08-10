UP CM Yogi Adityanath Allocated Rs 2,900 Crore For Flood Relief In 7.5 Years

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Aug 11 (IANS) Over the past seven-and-a-half years, Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath has allocated more than Rs 2,900 crore to aid those affected by floods, officials have said.

Additionally, Rs 964 crore has been distributed among more than 22 lakh farmers in the state since 2017 as compensation for damaged by floods.

The has also provided compensation for over 3,000 houses that were completely destroyed and more than one lakh houses that were partially damaged by floods.

Relief Commissioner G.S. Naveen highlighted Chief Minister Adityanath's proactive approach to disaster management, emphasising that the CM's vigilant monitoring and foresight have been instrumental in preventing major incidents during floods over the last seven-and-a-half years.

"Chief Minister Yogi is highly vigilant about disaster management to minimise loss of life and property. Consequently, every possible assistance is being extended to flood victims under his direction," he said.

"Over the last seven-and-a-half years, CM Yogi has generously allocated Rs 2,982.37 crore to support flood victims. Of this, Rs 2,286.90 crore has already been distributed for various relief efforts, while the remaining amount has been returned to the government," he added.

The Relief Commissioner further highlighted that since 2017, the Yogi Adityanath government has provided compensation to 22,44,605 farmers for crops damaged by floods, spending Rs 964.23 crore on the initiative.

Additionally, 89,20,234 food and lunch packets were distributed in flood-affected areas, and 5,301 flood posts were established for effective monitoring. For rescue operations, 2,813 motor boats and 34,912 boats were utilised.

Naveen also reported that the floods resulted in the loss of 530 lives, with each affected family receiving Rs 4 lakh in compensation.

Compensation was also provided to cattle rearers for 1,304 milch animals and 337 non-milch animals that perished.

Furthermore, the government granted compensation for 3,107 houses completely destroyed and 1,41,107 houses partially damaged by the floods, including huts, the Relief Commissioner said.