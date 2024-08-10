“Space For Art” Officially Awarded BEST SHORT FILM At The 2024 Toronto Documentary Film Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Space for Art Poster

Winner Best Short Documentary - "Space for Art"

Official Selection - Toronto Documentary Festival

- Astronaut Nicole StottTORONTO , CANADA , August 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- We are excited to announce that the“Space for Art” film has been selected among the BEST FILMS IN THE WORLD and awarded BEST SHORT FILM at the Toronto Documentary Film Festival . The Toronto festival was created for filmmakers and with the goal of showcasing the best of talent in documentary film from around the world.“Space for Art” is an extraordinary documentary film on the power of hope, courage, and healing. Featuring astronaut and artist Nicole Stott, the film follows her on perhaps her most important mission of uniting a planetary community of children through the awe and wonder of space exploration and the healing power of art. Meet the Space for Art team who bring this mission to life, and some of the young children who are wise beyond their years.With gratitude, astronaut Nicole Stott says“Our Space for Art team is so grateful for this beautiful film that shares the story of our space, art, and healing mission – and most importantly shines a light on the incredible strength and inspiration of the children and their families who create the artwork that comes together in such a meaningful way.”“Space for Art” had its east coast premiere at the Atlanta Docufest winning the“Audience Choice Documentary Short” award. In addition to being an Official Selection at the Toronto Documentary Feature & Short Film Festival, the "Space for Art" film has continued to receive accolades as an Official Selection and Award Winner at the Independent Shorts Awards; an Official Selection at the IndieX Film Fest - Los Angeles; an Official Selection and Award Winner for“Exceptional Merit - Human Spirit” at the Documentaries Without Borders International Film Festival; an Official Selection, Toronto Art Film Spirit Awards; a finalist in the Canada Shorts: Canadian & International Short Film Festival; a finalist at the Raw Science Film Festival; a semi-finalist at the Miami Short Film Festival; and an Official Selection, Award Winner & Semi Finalist at the Indie Short Festival - Los Angeles International Short Film Festival; and Nomination for the 2024 San Diego Film Awards.For the trailer and more on the Film at:space-for-art-filmAbout The Space For Art FoundationThe Space for Art Foundation has the vision for a world where children experiencing life's challenges are inspired to imagine and create a positive future for themselves. A future that transcends those challenges and is brought to life through space and art and an understanding of their role as crewmates here on Spaceship Earth. ​ The Space for Art Foundation is on a mission of Space, Art, & Healing ~ Uniting a Planetary Community of Children through the Awe and Wonder of Space Exploration and the Healing Power of Art.@spaceforartfoundationAbout ILC DoverSince the Apollo Moon landing days, ILC Dover has been the primary supplier of spacesuits for NASA. They are pushing the boundaries of possibility and protecting the lives of astronauts performing the most daring missions in space ~ they are the leaders in protective aerospace solutions. Not only is ILC Dover THE spacesuit company, they have also been generous partners to the Space for Art Foundation since our very beginning; volunteering their time and talent to quilt together the first art spacesuit, HOPE, from artwork created by children in one US hospital. Without hesitation, the team at ILC Dover has moved forward hand-in-hand with the Space for Art Foundation, having now quilted together five art spacesuits with pieces of artwork from children in hospitals, refugee centers, orphanages, & schools in all 192 countries on the planet.@ilcdoverScreening Events:Space Center Houston - Thought Leadership SeriesSpecial public screening and exhibitSeptember 19thHouston, TXThe 2024 Love International Film Festival (LIFF)Official NomineeSeptember 16-20thEncino, CaliforniaOfficial NomineeArt Spirit AwardsOfficial Nominee Best Indie FilmAugust 12thToronto, OntarioBeyond Earth Film FestivalIndia - West BengalSan Diego Film AwardsOfficial Nominee Best Short DocumentaryBeverly Hills Films FestivalOfficial Selection@thebhfilmfestToronto Documentary Feature & Short Film FestivalOfficial Selection - Best Short Documentary@documentaryfestivalIndependent Shorts AwardsOfficial Selection, Award Winner & Semi Finalist@independentshortsawardsIndieX Film Fest - Los AngelesOfficial Selection, Award Winner@indiexfestDocumentaries Without Borders International Film FestivalOfficial Selection & Award Winner“Exceptional Merit”Toronto Art Film Spirit AwardsNominee@torontofilmmagazineAtlanta DocufestAudience Choice Documentary Short AwardOfficial Selection@atlantafilmseriesCanada Shorts: Canadian & International Short Film FestFinalist & Official SelectionRaw Science Film FestivalFinalist & Official SelectionMiami short Film FestivalSemi Finalist & Official Selection@miamisffIndie Short Festival - Los Angeles International Short Film FestivalOfficial Selection@independentshortsawards

Media Officer

Space for Art Foundation

+1 727-220-2248

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Space for Art Film Trailer