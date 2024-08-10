Iryna Koliadenko Wins Silver In Paris

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Olympic wrestling of the XXXIII Summer Games 2024 is underway in Paris (France).

Ukrainian Iryna Koliadenko (weight category up to 62 kg) became a silver medallist in freestyle wrestling, Ukrinform reports.

In the decisive confrontation for the medal, Koliadenko lost to Japanese vice-champion Sakura Motoki.

The 25-year-old of the Radomyshl Children's and Youth Sports School (Zhytomyr region) won an Olympic award for the second time in her career. Kolyadenko won bronze at the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

In Paris, the Blue and Yellows have already won 12 awards - 3 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze.

The Olympic Games in the French capital will end on 11 August.

