Iryna Koliadenko Wins Silver In Paris
Date
8/10/2024 7:18:37 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Olympic wrestling tournament of the XXXIII Summer Games 2024 is underway in Paris (France).
Ukrainian Iryna Koliadenko (weight category up to 62 kg) became a silver medallist in freestyle wrestling, Ukrinform reports.
In the decisive confrontation for the Gold medal, Koliadenko lost to Japanese vice-champion Sakura Motoki.
Read also:
Explaining complex things in simple words: Ukraine's Olympic
wins, anniversary of Russian aggression
The 25-year-old graduate of the Radomyshl Children's and Youth Sports School (Zhytomyr region) won an Olympic award for the second time in her career. Kolyadenko won bronze at the 2020 Games in Tokyo.
In Paris, the Blue and Yellows have already won 12 awards - 3 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze.
The Olympic Games in the French capital will end on 11 August.
Photo: noc-ukr.
MENAFN10082024000193011044ID1108540522
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.