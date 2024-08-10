عربي


In Kherson Community, 10 Civilians Were Wounded Over Day, One Of Them In Serious Condition

8/10/2024 7:18:37 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kherson city territorial community on Saturday, 10 August, Russian invaders wounded 10 people, one of them is in serious condition.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko, Ukrinform reports.

"As of this hour, 10 people have been injured in the Kherson city territorial community as a result of shelling by the Russian Occupation forces, including a teenager. The boy is 15, the women are 40, 45, 55 and 82 years old, the men are 41, 53, 58, 65, 74. The oldest of the men is seriously injured, two are lightly wounded, the rest are in moderate condition," the head of the community wrote.

He noted that the vast majority of the victims were from Dniprovskyi district of the city, the enemy attacked them with drones.

Mrochko appealed to the population to be careful. "Take these circumstances into account. Be careful and do not stay in the open for a long time," he wrote.

He also reminded that the military city administration provides one-time financial assistance for injuries: adults receive UAH 20,000, children - UAH 30,000.

As Ukrinform reported, the Kherson region is under constant shelling by Russian troops, almost every day the enemy kills and injures civilians , destroys houses, businesses, energy, gas and other infrastructure facilities.

