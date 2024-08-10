Aleksiiva Sisters Became Fifth Among Duets In Artistic Swimming

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Olympic rhythmic swimming competition has ended in Paris.

Ukrainians Marina and Vladyslava Aleksiiva took 5th place in the technical and free routines among duets with a total of 538.6684 points, Ukrinform reports.

"The Chinese team won (566.4783), while the synchronised skaters of Great Britain (558.5367) and the Netherlands (558.3963) won silver and bronze respectively.

Boxer Khyzhniak wins Ukraine's third of 2024

The Olympic Games in the French capital will end on 11 August.

Photo: Getty Images.