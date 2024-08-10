Aleksiiva Sisters Became Fifth Among Duets In Artistic Swimming
Date
8/10/2024 7:18:36 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Olympic rhythmic swimming competition has ended in Paris.
Ukrainians Marina and Vladyslava Aleksiiva took 5th place in the technical and free routines among duets with a total of 538.6684 points, Ukrinform reports.
"The Chinese team won Gold (566.4783), while the synchronised skaters of Great Britain (558.5367) and the Netherlands (558.3963) won silver and bronze respectively.
Read also:
Boxer Khyzhniak wins Ukraine's third gold
of 2024 Olympic
s
The Olympic Games in the French capital will end on 11 August.
Photo: Getty Images.
MENAFN10082024000193011044ID1108540520
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.