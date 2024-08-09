Today's Top 3 Stocks Are PDD, TSM, And TJX Companies

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Investors have three of today's top winners in the stock to consider.

In the high-risk China stock markets, PDD (PDD) is the exception. The giant leaped ahead of Alibaba (BABA) and JD (JD) in the last two years. It outflanked them by selling goods at a lower price, reaching a global consumer market.

PDD posted profits doubling to RMB20.72 (nearly US $3) a share. Revenue soared by 131% Y/Y.

In the market, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) touched another 52-week high recently. The company expects annual revenue will grow by 10%. This forecast excludes memory chip sales. This contradicts its April 2024 warning, when the CEO lowered its 2024 forecast.

Demand for chips used in AI applications is a positive catalyst for TSM stock.

In the retail sector, TJX Companies (TJX) resonates with consumers. The top brand product sales at discounted prices. In the first quarter, TJX posted revenue growing by 5.9% Y/Y to $12.48 billion. It expects its pretax profit margin of up to 11.1% for its full-year fiscal 2025.

TJX's clean results contrast with the struggling retail sector. Nike (NKE), Home Depot (HD), and Lowe's (LOW) are underperforming in the markets. Among the consumer cyclical firms, Amazon (AMZN), McDonald's (MCD), and Airbnb (ABNB) risk re-testing 25-week lows.

