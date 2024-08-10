Blinken Speaks With Israeli Defense Minister, Reiterates Need For Ceasefire

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Israeli Defense Yoav Gallant and called for an urgent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"The secretary reiterated the urgent need to reach a ceasefire in Gaza that would secure the release of hostages, allow a surge of humanitarian assistance, and create the conditions for broader regional stability," he said in a statement.

Blinken also "discussed how escalation is in no party's interest," according to the spokesman.

Overnight into August 9, the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and the US issued a joint statement calling on Israel and Hamas to resume Gaza ceasefire talks on August 15 in Doha or Cairo. The mediators also signaled their readiness to present a final draft agreement, which is based on the principles put forward by the US president and supported by UN Security Council Resolution 2735.

An hour after the release of the statement, Israel expressed readiness to send a delegation to participate in such talks. Hamas has not yet officially announced whether it will take part.