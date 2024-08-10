Blinken Speaks With Israeli Defense Minister, Reiterates Need For Ceasefire
Date
8/10/2024 7:18:29 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone with Israeli
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and called for an urgent ceasefire in
the Gaza Strip, State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said,
Azernews reports, citing TASS.
"The secretary reiterated the urgent need to reach a ceasefire
in Gaza that would secure the release of hostages, allow a surge of
humanitarian assistance, and create the conditions for broader
regional stability," he said in a statement.
Blinken also "discussed how escalation is in no party's
interest," according to the spokesman.
Overnight into August 9, the leaders of Egypt, Qatar and the US
issued a joint statement calling on Israel and Hamas to resume Gaza
ceasefire talks on August 15 in Doha or Cairo. The mediators also
signaled their readiness to present a final draft agreement, which
is based on the principles put forward by the US president and
supported by UN Security Council Resolution 2735.
An
hour after the release of the statement, Israel expressed readiness
to send a delegation to participate in such talks. Hamas has not
yet officially announced whether it will take part.
