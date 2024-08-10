Baramulla Youth Create World Record Of Largest-Ever Folk Dance Performance

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Aug 11 (IANS) Youth of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday created a world record for the largest-ever Kashmiri folk dance performed by 10,000 young women at the 'Kashur Riwaaj' cultural festival.

A Defence spokesperson said that the largest-ever Kashmiri Folk Dance was performed by 10,000 young women at Kashur Riwaaj Cultural Fest on the occasion of 78th Independence Day.

The mega event was organised by the Dagger Division of Chinar Corps in collaboration with Baramulla District Administration and Indrani Balan Foundation (IBF), as a run-up celebration for the 78th Independence Day.

The festival took place at Prof. Showkat Ali Indoor Stadium to showcase the vibrant traditions of Kashmir through traditional dances, music, calligraphy and cultural activities.

"The highlight was the collective performance of the 'Rouf' dance by the young women, setting a new world record," he added.

"We have been rehearsing for almost a month. Now we feel all the effort was worth it. This is a great achievement and we are proud to be part of the world record," said one of the young participants.

The District Administration, led by Minga Sherpa, DC, ensured the smooth execution of the event. Senior officials from the J&K Cultural Department, Police and NGOs were also present at the historic event and encouraged the participants.

The Chief Guest was Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Corps Commander of Chinar Corps, while Major General Rajesh Sethi, GOC Dagger Division and Baramulla Brigade Commander, Brigadier Rajat Bhatt, were also present on the occasion.

The IBF, led by Punit and Janhavi Balan, have supported the initiative, continuing their involvement in various development and cultural activities in Baramulla.

"This is a shining example of constructive engagement and cooperation between Civil-Military-Industry and the Youth”, said an official from the IBF.

The record-breaking event was adjudicated by the Universal Records Forum. Universal Records Forum (URF) is an ISO 9001:2015 certified organisation, compliant with Guinness records standards, which underscores its commitment to maintaining quality management standards.

The certification ensures that URF adheres to rigorous processes and standards in its operations, including record verification and adjudication.

A local professor commented, "Kashmiri culture is a melting pot of diversity, but today's youth show declining interest because it is not fashionable. The initiative of the army and district authorities has revived interest in our age-old traditions."

The cultural fest served as a vibrant showcase of Kashmiri artistry and talent from renowned local artists. Attendees had the privilege of witnessing remarkable performances and celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir. Ishfaq Hamid Bhatt, a 13-year-old prodigy, showcased his exceptional skills on the 'Rubab'.

Awarded the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar 2024, Ishfaq is renowned for his remarkable talent and dedication to preserving Kashmiri musical traditions.

Naseer Ahmed Mir, a celebrated Santoor player, also performed at the fest. He was awarded a gold medal by the President during the Kashmir University convocation in 2021, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the art of Santoor playing.

The Rubab and Santoor mini-concert mesmerised the audience. Shafi Mir, a calligraphy expert from Baramulla, was also part of the event.

70-year-old Mir has brought a lifetime of experience and skill to this craft. He also presented an intricate calligraphic work made on the spot to the Chief Guest.

The show was stolen by the passionate performance of the "Strings of Baramulla" band of the Chinar YUVA Centre. The audience was thrilled to see the popular RJs of Radio Baramulla take centre stage as the Master of Ceremonies.

It was a programme of "the Youth, by the Youth, for the Youth of Baramulla", said RJ Harleen.

RJ Sajid said, "This event has demonstrated the vibrant spirit of our young generation and their dedication to preserving our cultural heritage while embracing a sense of national pride."

"The Indian Army remains closely connected with the people of Kashmir and actively supports the preservation of their heritage and traditions. The Army has worked alongside the community, contributing to the empowerment, education, skilling, infrastructure development and continuation of cultural practices and values, demonstrating a commitment to the region's cultural legacy, while also guarding the nation's borders and maintaining peace in the hinterland," the Army spokesperson said.

"The success of 'Kashur Riwaaj' has set a benchmark for future cultural engagements in the region, uniting the youth of Kashmir in a display of tradition and patriotism," he said.