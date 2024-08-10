JEA: Jordan Has 'Remarkable' Opportunities To Increase Industrial Exports

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 10 (Petra) - Jordan has "remarkable" opportunities to increase and diversify its industrial exports to various export markets, especially to the United States of America, Canada and Brazil, Head of Jordan Exporters Association (JEA), Ahmad Khudari, affirmed.In remarks to "Petra" Saturday, Khudari said JEA is harnessing all its efforts and relations with various international institutions and concerned local stakeholders to provide all facilitations to enable industrial exporters and promote their products in global markets through specialized exhibitions.Khudari added that the JEA, within its strategic plans to support and increase industrial exports, is working to coordinate Jordanian participation in "important" international exhibitions and hold specialized workshops to benefit from the opportunities provided by the free trade agreements, which was signed by the Kingdom with various trade blocs, especially the U.S. and Canada.JEA, he noted, has coordinated Jordanian participation in several international exhibitions since the beginning of this year, primarily Fancy Food Show 2024 held in New York City, Dubai GulFood, SIAL Canada in Montreal, and Saudi Food Show in the capital, Riyadh.Khudari stated that the association will coordinate participation of local industrial companies in Arab Gulf exhibitions for agricultural products and technologies, private brands, and desserts, Arab and Gulf Industry Exhibition, SIAL Paris, and Food Additives and Ingredients Exhibition during the coming period.Khudari also noted the association's interest in startups owned by businesswomen, as the JEA will allocate a 20-meter venue within the Jordanian pavilion that will participate in the upcoming Fancy Food Show in New York and Saudi Food Show, through the presence of 8 women-owned startups in these events.Khudari stressed that Jordanian industry is one of the "key" pillars in building the national economy, in light of its contribution that reaches about 25% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and employs more than 268,000 workers.Meanwhile, Jordan's industrial exports contribute about 90% of the total national exports, which now reach the markets of 150 countries globally, thanks to their "high quality."Additionally, he said the industrial sector produces 1,500 goods worth JD17 billion annually, while a total of about 1, 4000 commodities were exported.