ACI's Exports At JD3.966Bln In 1St 7 Months 2024-Statistics

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 10 (Petra) - Exports of Amman Chamber of (ACI) amounted to JD3.966 billion during the January-July period of 2024, compared to JD4.024 billion for the same period last year, marking a slight drop of 1.4%.According to statistical data obtained by "Petra," 7 sectors recorded an increase in their exports by a rate ranging between 2.2% for the catering, food, agricultural and livestock industries and 28.2% for the chemical and cosmetics industries.On the other hand, exports of the remaining three industrial sectors went down by a percentage ranging between 3.2% for the packaging, paper, cardboard and office supplies industries, and 30.7% for the mining industries.Four Arab and foreign countries accounted for more than half of the chamber's exports during the past seven months of the current year, namely India, United States of America, Saudi Arabia and Iraq, recording a value of JD2.545 billion.According to the statistics, the chamber's exports to the United States of America surged during the same period by 61%, recording JD1.072 billion, compared to JD666 million for the same period last year, making it the top Arab and foreign country to import the highest amount of the ACI exports.Furthermore, the ACI's exports to Iraq went up during the same period by 8.4%, recording a value of JD525 million, compared to JD484 million during the same period last year 2023.The chamber's exports to Saudi Arabia went down by 5.9% during the same period of the current year, plummeting to JD454 million, compared to JD482 million for the same period last year.During the same period of the current year, the chamber's exports to India recorded a decline of 25.3%, standing at JD494 million, compared to JD661 million for the same period last year.Based on the geographical distribution of the chamber's exports during the past seven months of 2024, Arab countries top the list with a value of JD1.725 billion, non-Arab Asian nations stood at about JD722 million and African countries at JD20 million.During the same period, the chamber's exports to North American countries amounted to JD1.094 billion, South American nations stood at JD52 million, European Union (EU) members states at JD207 million, other European non-EU countries at about JD85 million and other countries were worth about JD61 million.The chamber's exports from the chemical industries and cosmetics stood at JD991 million, the mining sector at about JD818 million, and engineering, electrical and information technology amounted to about JD616 million, the statistics showed.According to statistical data, exports of the sectors of food, agricultural and livestock industries amounted to about JD456 million, drugs and medical supplies stood at about JD386 million, and leather and knitwear at JD291 million.Meanwhile, the remaining exports went to the sectors of plastic and rubber industries, which stood at JD173 million, packaging, paper, cardboard and office supplies at JD161 million, construction at JD62 million and wood and furniture industries were worth about JD12 million.The chamber, which was established in 1962, currently brings under its umbrella 8,600 industrial facilities, employing 159,000 workers with a capital of about JD5 billion.