RHC Distributes Meat To Over 6,000 Families On Occasion Of Princess Iman's Birth

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 10 (Petra) -- The Royal Hashemite Court (RHC) distributed meat from sacrificed goats to more than 6,000 families across the Kingdom on Saturday, on the occasion of the birth of HRH Princess Iman bint Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.The sacrificed goats were distributed in coordination with the of Social Development and Zakat committees according to the established standards, and shares were allocated to shelters for orphans, the elderly, people with disabilities, and juvenile centers.HRH Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and HRH Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, on the occasion of the birth of HRH Princess Iman bint Al Hussein, offered aqiqah in accordance with the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).