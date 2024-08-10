RHC Distributes Meat To Over 6,000 Families On Occasion Of Princess Iman's Birth
Amman, Aug. 10 (Petra) -- The Royal Hashemite Court (RHC) distributed meat from sacrificed goats to more than 6,000 families across the Kingdom on Saturday, on the occasion of the birth of HRH Princess Iman bint Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.
The sacrificed goats were distributed in coordination with the Ministry
of Social Development and Zakat committees according to the established standards, and shares were allocated to shelters for orphans, the elderly, people with disabilities, and juvenile centers.
HRH crown prince
Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and HRH Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, on the occasion of the birth of HRH Princess Iman bint Al Hussein, offered aqiqah in accordance with the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
