MWL Condemns Israeli Bombing Of School Housing Displaced People In Gaza City

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Muslim World League (MWL) has strongly condemned the Israeli forces bombing of the Al-Tabin school that shelters displaced people in the Daraj neighborhood, east of Gaza City, which resulted in the martyrdom of hundreds and injuring dozens.

In a statement on Saturday, MWL denounced these horrific and ongoing barbaric crimes against civilians and civilian facilities, highlighting that these actions constitute a flagrant violation of all international and humanitarian laws and norms.

The statement emphasised the urgent need for the international community to take immediate action to halt these massacres, which are perpetuated by the Israeli war machines, and put an end to the systematic crimes against innocent civilians.

