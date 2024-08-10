Liberation Of Dadra & Nagar Haveli: A Story Of Unwavering Commitment To Freedom

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi: As we commemorate the historic day of August 11, 1961, when Dadra and Nagar Haveli were formally united with India, we are reminded of a monumental victory in the struggle against colonialism - the liberation of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

This day marks not just the freedom of a territory but also the indomitable spirit of a people united in their quest for independence from foreign rule.

The liberation of Dadra and Nagar Haveli is a story of resilience, bravery, and an unwavering commitment to freedom.

The official integration into the Indian Union was cemented on August 11, 1961, with the passing of the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Act, 1961 by the Parliament, which solidified the region's place in the Indian Republic.

The struggle for liberation is no short of a saga of bravery, with the territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, geographically distanced from Goa, playing a pivotal role in the larger movement against colonial oppression.

Encompassing 491 square kilometres, landlocked between Gujarat to the north and Maharashtra to the south, Dadra and Nagar Haveli was paradoxically not originally a part of Portuguese India by conquest but rather as part of a "compensation package" given to the Portuguese by the Peshwas, following a series of absurd and tumultuous historical events.

The regions of Dadra and Nagar Haveli consist of two separate geographical units surrounded by the Valsad district of Gujarat and Palghar district of Maharashtra. Despite its small size, the strategic importance of the territory was significant.

Historically, the Portuguese held control over Daman, which included Nagar Haveli. The territory had once been under the rule of a Rajput prince, Ramsinh of Rajasthan, who established himself as the ruler of Ramnagar (Dharampur) in 1262. After a series of conflicts, the Portuguese finally gained control in 1783 when the Marathas ceded the revenue of Nagar Haveli to them as compensation for a lost warship.

The Indian independence in 1947 was a beacon of hope for the people of Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, surrounded as they were by sovereign Indian territory but still under Portuguese rule. The growing freedom movement in Goa inspired similar sentiments in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, igniting the flames of resistance against the colonial rulers.

The liberation movement was characterised by armed resistance, led by a coalition of nationalist groups. On July 22, 1954, the United Front of Goans (UFG) led an attack on the Dadra police station, resulting in the death of the sub-inspector Aniceto Rosário, and the subsequent hoisting of the Indian Tricolor, declaring Dadra a free territory.

The movement was further bolstered by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers led by Raja Wakankar and Nana Kajrekar, and the Azad Gomantak Dal (AGD) under the leadership of Vishwanath Lavande, Dattatreya Deshpande, Prabhakar Sinari, and Gole.

The tide of liberation continued to rise as on July 28, a group of RSS and AGD volunteers successfully liberated Naroli from Portuguese control. The strategic town of Silvassa, heavily fortified by Portuguese forces under Captain Virgílio Fidalgo, became the next target.

The nationalists, undeterred by the challenges, launched a coordinated attack from three directions on August 2, 1954.

Captain Fidalgo, realising the futility of resistance, fled with his troops, leaving Silvassa to be liberated without bloodshed. The Portuguese flag was torn down, and the Indian Tricolor was proudly hoisted over the newly freed territory.

Mohan Ranade, a stalwart of the freedom movement, in his book 'Struggle Unfinished' recounts his experiences during a pivotal moment in the Liberation Struggle, focusing on the involvement of Shri Sudhir Phadke, a renowned music director who diverted from his artistic career to actively participate in the fight for independence.

Phadke used his violin case to transport weapons to Nagar Haveli, where he, along with Ranade and others, faced numerous challenges. During a torrential downpour, they encountered a flooded river but managed to cross after calling for a boatman. They joined forces with another group already positioned in Nagar Haveli. After waiting for the rain to subside, they successfully attacked an abandoned Portuguese police post and later captured another post with minimal resistance.

The Portuguese guards had already cut off communication, indicating their imminent retreat. Ranade describes the arrival of additional volunteers of RSS and the final capture of Silvassa, marked by celebratory slogans and the removal of the Portuguese flag. The narrative highlights the blend of determination, logistical challenges, and the patriotic fervour driving the liberation effort, tempered by a command to avoid unnecessary violence.

The final surrender of Captain Fidalgo on August 11, 1954, marked the culmination of the liberation struggle. The territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, now free, was administered by the Varishta Panchayat until its formal integration into the Indian Union in 1961. This victory was not just a territorial gain but a testament to the power of unity, courage, and the unyielding desire for freedom.

Finally, on August 11, 1954, the struggle for Dadra and Nagar Haveli concluded with the official surrender of the Portuguese forces. On June 12, 1961, the Varistha Panchayat, a body representing the newly liberated territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, unanimously passed a resolution to integrate with the Indian Union. This decision marked the beginning of a new chapter for a region that had been shackled by Portuguese colonial rule for centuries.

The territory, once a symbol of colonial dominance, was now free, marking a momentous victory in India's broader struggle for freedom.

The peaceful transfer of power and the dignified conduct of the freedom fighters highlighted the triumph of justice and the enduring strength of unity.

As we reflect on this historic day, we are reminded of the sacrifices made and the spirit of determination that made freedom possible.

The story of Dadra and Nagar Haveli's liberation continues to inspire, a testament to the power of resilience and the unbreakable will of a people united in their quest for freedom.

(The writer is an author & columnist and her latest book is Blood in the Sea: The Dark History of Hindu Oppression in Goa)