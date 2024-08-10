PM Modi spends a day in Wayanad, witnesses aftermath of nature's carnage; See PICS

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Narendra Modi on Saturday (Aug 10) visited the landslide-hit Wayanad where over 400 people lost their lives and several are undergoing in hospitals. He arrived at the Kannur International Airport at 11 am and was received by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Union Minister Suresh Gopi was aboard the special flight with the Prime Minister on his journey to Kannur.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Wayanad's Chooralmala on Saturday and inspected the region after the devastating landslide. He was accompanied by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Union Minister Suresh Gopi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The officials of the Indian Army and NDRF briefed on the tragedy to PM Modi at Chooralmala. The Prime Minister took note of all the affected areas.



PM Modi said that the central government will stand with the state government and there will not be any lack of fund for any project, adding that it's our social responsibility to ensure that the dreams of those affected are not shattered. "The government and the country are with them," he added.

Upon arriving in Kalpetta, PM Modi first visited the damaged state-run GVHS School Vellarmala. Overwhelmed, he asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister Suresh Gopi, who were accompanying him, "How many children lost their loved ones?" The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which has been assessing the affected areas for the past three days, was also present.



PM Modi was deeply moved upon seeing the damage at the school and asked numerous questions to the Chief Minister about the rehabilitation of the landslide victims. The GVHS School Vellarmala had 582 students, of whom 27 are reportedly missing.



PM Modi also visited a local hospital to meet the injured victims and toured a relief camp. He then chaired a review meeting with Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and other officials in attendance.



During his visit to Wayanad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that he had been closely monitoring the landslide situation since its onset, promptly mobilizing all relevant central government agencies to assist. He described the disaster as unprecedented, emphasizing its devastating impact on thousands of families. Modi shared that he had personally assessed the situation, interacted with affected individuals at relief camps, and visited injured patients in the hospital.



PM Modi commenced his visit by paying floral tributes to the four staff members of Dr. Moopen's Medical College who lost their lives in the landslide. He then met with the survivors, who recounted their traumatic experiences, and offered them words of comfort and consolation.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the epicenter of the disaster, assessing the extensive destruction caused by the devastating landslide that ravaged the Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Attamala communities on July 30.



Death toll in the devastating Mundakkai landslide has risen to 406, with 180 of the recovered bodies being remains found in the mud and Chaliyar River. However, official death toll stands at 222. Also, 180 individuals are still missing.

The Prime Minister conducted an aerial survey of the landslide-ravaged Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Punchirimattom hamlets.

1942 people are in camps due to the Wayanad landslide disaster. 225 deaths have been officially confirmed so far. Fragmented parts of 195 bodies have been found. The exact number will be known once the DNA test results are available. So far, funeral was held for 233 bodies. As of today, 641 families, including children, are living in 14 camps in Meppadi.