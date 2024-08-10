Azerbaijani Wrestler Magomedov Advances To 1/4 Finals At Paris Olympics

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Magomedkhan Magomedov advanced to the 1/4 finals in his opening bout at the Summer in Paris, Azernews reports.

Competing in the 97 kg weight category, Magomedov defeated Luis Miguel Perez Sosa from the Dominican Republic with a score of 9:0.

To note, the Azerbaijani freestyle wrestling team in Paris includes six wrestlers: Aliabbas Rzazade (57 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg), and Osman Nurmagomedov (86 kg), who did not secure medals; Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg), who is competing for third place; and Haji Aliyev (65 kg), who will compete in the 1/8 finals.