More Than 100 Killed And Dozens Injured In Israeli Massacre Targeting School In Gaza City

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Bethlehem /PNN /

In a devastating early morning attack, over 100 civilians have been killed and dozens more following an Israeli on the At-Tabe'een School in the Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City.



The school, which was displaced families, was hit by Israeli warplanes while residents were performing the dawn prayers.

Local sources report that the airstrike occurred during the early hours of the morning, targeting the school as its occupants gathered for their morning prayers.



The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7, 2023, has so far resulted in 39,699 documented Palestinian fatalities, mostly women and children, in addition to 91,722 injuries.

Thousands of victims remain trapped under rubble, inaccessible to emergency and civil defense teams due to Israeli attacks.