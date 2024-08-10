Oppn Must Focus On Use Of Waqf Properties For Benefit Of Marginalised Muslims: Nityanand

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Aug 10 (IANS) Union of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, said on Saturday that regardless of the government's stance on the Waqf Board and its proposed amendments, the Opposition should focus on how the Waqf properties can be effectively utilised to benefit women, children, and the underprivileged within the minority community.

"With this perspective, the issue has been referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), where it will be thoroughly discussed and reviewed," he said.

"The Modi has clarified that there is no creamy layer in the provision of reservation for SCs, STs in Baba Saheb's Constitution," Nityanand told IANS.

The Ujiyarpur MP also talked about the Bangladesh crisis and said, "Regarding the new government in Bangladesh, the Congress has a different way of thinking. It does the politics of appeasement. Their every word and thought is more about power.

“The Prime Minister and the Union government led by him are constantly monitoring the situation in Bangladesh and the safety of Hindus there. The Home Minister has formed a high-level committee and senior officials are in touch to ensure that all the Indians there are safe."

Showing concern about Hindus in Bangladesh he stated, "The government is also concerned about the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh and is taking appropriate steps and is constantly in touch with Bangladesh. The Prime Minister is handling this with utmost sensitivity."

Taking a jibe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's yatra, he said, "Tejashwi Yadav's political journey is over. During his tenure as Deputy Chief Minister, he looted the state through the six departments under him, so his yatra will not make any difference.”

Nityanand praised the BJP government saying "PM Narendra Modi's development initiatives are making significant strides in Bihar. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister and the NDA, residents of Bihar are reaping the benefits of the development plans spearheaded by both the Chief Minister and the Prime Minister. The people want development and a secure future for their children, so the politics of casteism will not work anymore in Bihar.”