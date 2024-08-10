Varun Sood: I Enter A Project With A Blank Slate

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Varun Sood shared insights into how he has evolved as an and said that he enters a project with a blank slate and he learns a lot.

Reflecting on his journey, Varun said: "As an actor, I enter a project with a blank slate, and I learn a lot. When a project is over, it's a process of unlearning.”

He said that each project has taught him the importance of teamwork.

“I am realising with each passing project how important teamwork is, and when we aim at making a or a show, everyone will benefit from it. When it comes to craft, I have learned that you can prepare all you want, but it is what you do when you hear the word 'action'."

Varun made his debut with the film“JugJugg Jeeyo,” starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani. He then showcased his talent in the OTT show“Karmma Calling.”.

Varun will now be seen in a new avatar for his forthcoming web show“Naam Namak Nishan," based on Army personnel. The actor, who himself comes from a military background, will be seen playing the role of 'Yuvraj Singh Chauhan.

The trailer for the show was released on August 9. Varun had said that being a part of“Naam Namak Nishan” was the most rewarding experience of his career.

“This series is a deep dive into the emotional and physical trials faced by cadets as they prepare to serve their nation. It's not just about the intense training or the conflicts; it's about the journey of discovering what it truly means to be a soldier,” the actor had said.

He hopes that his character evokes a sense of pride and respect for those who dedicate their lives to protecting the country.

In addition to "Naam Namak Nishaan," Varun will also be seen in "Call Me Bae" alongside Ananya Panday.