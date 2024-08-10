Ahead Of National Space Day India's Rocket Woman, Dr. Ritu Karidhal, Inspires Future Scientists At Gurugram's Satya School

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, August 9, 2024: As part of the lead-up to National Space Day, Satya School in Gurugram hosted an engaging and enlightening talk session themed "Unveiling the Mysteries of Space." The event featured Dr. Ritu Karidhal, a distinguished scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) renowned as the "Rocket Woman of India." The session provided students from various across Gurugram the unique opportunity to interact with one of India's leading space scientists and gain invaluable insights into the fascinating world of space science, technology, and exploration.



Dr Karidhal, who played a pivotal role in India's space missions, notably as the Deputy Operations Director for the Mars Orbital Mission, Mangalyaan, captivated students with her inspiring journey. She shared the challenges she faced and triumphs she achieved, showcasing her determination, innovation, and excellence in the field of space science.



Speaking at the event, Dr. Ritu Karidhal shared, "It has been a wonderful experience witnessing the curiosity and eagerness of the students. I want to congratulate Satya School for organizing events like these that allow professionals from various fields to engage with students. This has not only provided a great opportunity for me to interact with the students, but it has also given me valuable insights into their young minds. I am confident that sessions like these will play a crucial role in nurturing the next generation of innovators and explorers who will continue to push the boundaries of science."



The students also engaged in activities like designing prototype of rockets from waste materials, astronaut costumes, Mars & Moon rover models. They learnt about the preparation that astronauts have to do for their travel to space.



Speaking at the event, Manisha Malhotra, Director Principal of Satya School, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative and emphasized the importance of such sessions in broadening the horizons of young minds.“At Satya School, we ensure our students stay ahead in all aspects of learning. We take pride in creating experiences that connect classroom theory with real-world applications. Our programs achieve this through education excursions and, more importantly, by interacting with remarkable individuals who have made historic strides in their fields. Hearing from Dr. Ritu Karidhal has been incredibly valuable for our students. They now have a deeper understanding of Earth's importance, our role in it, and the vast frontiers of space yet to be explored. I am confident that they are now more empowered to make their own mark in the world of science and technology.”



The session with Dr Karidhal is part of Satya School's ongoing initiative to connect students with experts from various fields, helping them engage in learning beyond the classroom. The school is committed to creating an educational environment that emphasises the real-life application of knowledge in a fast-paced, ever-changing world. As part of this initiative, Satya School recently organised a visit to the ISRO facility in Sriharikota, where students explored India's remarkable space achievements, including the recent Chandrayaan-3 mission. This visit was conceptualised to motivate students by giving them firsthand insight into the country's progress in space technology.





About Satya School



Spread over a 5-acre campus in Gurugram, Satya School provides an exceptional learning environment with state-of-the-art facilities for sports & academics like well-equipped labs, library, soccer field, indoor heated swimming pool, basketball court, squash court, indoor badminton court, cricket pitch, gymnastic & taekwondo rooms. The institution embraces a world-class education system, offering the IB-Primary Years Program for junior school and CBSE for middle and senior school. The school emphasizes equal importance to extra-curricular, co-curricular activities and community service. Integrity, Empathy, Humility and Embracing Chance are the core values that Satya aims to develop in its students.



Company :-msl

User :- Poorvika Garg

Email :...