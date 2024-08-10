Azov Fighters Test Out New Ukrainian-Made Armored Vehicle
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) soldiers from the Azov 12th Special Purpose Brigade of the National Guard tested a new armored vehicle, Inguar-3, produced in Ukraine.
It was deployed in battles in the Serebryanskyi Forest in Luhansk region, NGU reported, according to Ukrinform.
"Soldiers from the Azov Brigade use a new Ukrainian armored vehicle in battles in Serebryanske Forestry in Luhansk region," the report reads.
As reported earlier, Inguar-3 is a Ukrainian-made MRAP-class light multi-purpose armored vehicle, designed to protect the crew from small arms fire, IEDs and mines.
Photo: Militarnyi
