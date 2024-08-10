Azov Fighters Test Out New Ukrainian-Made Armored Vehicle

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) from the Azov 12th Special Purpose Brigade of the National Guard tested a new armored vehicle, Inguar-3, produced in Ukraine.

It was deployed in battles in the Serebryanskyi Forest in Luhansk region, NGU reported, according to Ukrinform.

"Soldiers from the Azov Brigade use a new Ukrainian armored vehicle in battles in Serebryanske Forestry in Luhansk region," the report reads.

As reported earlier, Inguar-3 is a Ukrainian-made MRAP-class light multi-purpose armored vehicle, designed to protect the crew from small arms fire, IEDs and mines.

Photo: Militarnyi