Children Are Being Forcibly Evacuated From Three More Settlements In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Children will be forcibly evacuated from the villages of Tsukurine, Illinka and Izmailivka in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region.

According to Ukrinform, citing the of Reintegration's Telegram , this decision was agreed by members of the Coordination Headquarters for the mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law at a meeting chaired by Vice Prime Iryna Vereshchuk.

"The members of the Coordination Headquarters unanimously supported the compulsory evacuation of children with their parents or other representatives from the villages of Tsukurine, Illinka and Izmailivka, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region," the statement said.

It is noted that the evacuation to safe regions will take place within 60 days. One reception centre will be set up to carry out the evacuation.

The agency emphasises that the evacuation is free of charge. To get advice on the possibility of leaving for safe regions, you can call the Donetsk Regional Civil Protection Agency hotline at 0 800 408 911.

You can also report your desire to evacuate by calling the Ministry of Reintegration's hotline 1548 or by writing to WhatsApp/Telegram/Viber at (096) 078-84-33.

Photo: Telegram