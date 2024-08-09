Ukraine Army Lawyers Complete Training Course Together With DIILS

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lawyers from Ukraine's completed a training course jointly with the U.S. Defense Institute of International Studies.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's press service , Ukrinform saw.

"The Department of Legal Support at the of Defense of Ukraine together with the Defense Institute of International Legal Studies of the USA ran a training course for lawyers from the Armed Forces of Ukraine on performing the tasks of legal advisers to the groupings of troops," the report reads.

As noted, during the graduation ceremony, the Deputy of Defense for European Integration, Oleksandr Balanutsa, and Director of the Defense Institute of International Legal Studies, Colonel Elizabeth Allen, delivered closing remarks and greetings.

"Any cooperation with partners is valuable as it is not only about weapons, money, or ammunition, it is about the exchange of experience and knowledge. I thank the Defense Institute of International Legal Studies of the USA for their cooperation. I congratulate officers from the Legal Service of the Ministry of Defense system on completing the professional course. Apply knowledge for Ukraine's benefit," Balanutsa stressed.

According to the Ministry of Defense, this was the first-ever course run for Ukraine's Army lawyers covering the issues of operational law, application of various branches of law in planning and executing combat missions. Also, the program includes training on general provisions on national security and defense, the concept and principles of international humanitarian law, procedure for conducting hostilities, application of international humanitarian law at sea and the procedure for conducting naval warfare, international humanitarian law in cyber operations, responsibility for violation of international humanitarian law, and legal support for combat missions.

The course is just one aspect of the ongoing partnership with Ukraine, DIILS Director Colonel Elizabeth Allen said, adding that her team will continue to respond to emerging legal needs.

The institute will maintain this partnership with the Ministry of Defense, which will strengthen Ukraine's efforts to lawfully oppose Russian aggression, she stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine together with ActiveLex within the framework of the Military Law project is launching a new product, LEX Lawyer, which will provide absolutely all information about the legal acts existing in Ukraine.