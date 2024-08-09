'More Pride Thanks To Our Wrestlers': PM Modi Congratulates Aman Sehrawat For Bagging BRONZE At Paris Olympics

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian wrestler Aman Sehrawat brought glory to the nation by winning the bronze medal in the Men's Freestyle 57kg category at the Paris 2024 on Friday. Sehrawat's victory came after a decisive 13-5 win against Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz, continuing India's proud wrestling tradition of medaling since the 2008 Beijing Games.

Prime Narendra Modi lauded Sehrawat's achievement, expressing the nation's pride in the wrestler's dedication and perseverance. "More pride thanks to our wrestlers! Congratulations to Aman Sehrawat for winning the Bronze Medal in the Men's Freestyle 57 kg at the Paris Olympics. His dedication and perseverance are clearly evident. The entire nation celebrates this remarkable feat," wrote PM Modi on X.

Sehrawat's journey to the bronze wasn't without challenges. On Thursday, he faced a tough semifinal bout against Japan's top-seeded wrestler, Rei Higuchi, where he fell short, leading to the bronze medal clash with Cruz. Despite the setback, Sehrawat showcased his resilience, ensuring India added another medal to its tally.

With Sehrawat's win, India's medal count at the Paris Olympics has now reached six, including five bronze medals and a silver, the latter won by javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

Aman's success in Paris adds to India's rich legacy in wrestling, following in the footsteps of Sushil Kumar, who won bronze at the 2008 Beijing Games. His victory is not just a personal triumph but also a testament to the strength and consistency of Indian wrestling on the global stage.