U.S. Ambassador: 2,290 Ships Departed Ukraine's Black Sea Ports Over One Year

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink wrote this on the social X , Ukrinform reports.

“In just one year today, 2,290 ships have departed Ukraine's Black Sea ports carrying 63 million tons of cargo, including grain, to feed the world and support Ukraine's - a tremendous accomplishment in the face of Russia's illegal invasion,” the U.S. Ambassador posted.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 10, 2023, Ukraine announced new temporary routes for merchant vessels sailing to/from the Black Sea seaports. These routes have primarily been used for the exit of civilian vessels in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Pivdennyi since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.