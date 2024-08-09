Death Toll From Russian Air Strike On Kostiantynivka Rises To 14

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from the Russian attack on Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region has risen to 14.

According to Ukrinform, the of Internal Affairs reported this on Telegram .

"The death toll in Kostyantynivka has risen to 12. 44 people are also known to be wounded," the statement reads.

The relevant services continue to work at the site.

Later, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on its Telegram account that the death toll grew to 14.

"At least 14 people have been killed and 43 wounded as a result of the enemy shelling of Kostiantynivka," the statement reads.

As reported by Ukrinform, at 11:05 on Friday, August 9, Russian troops launched an air strike on Kostiantynivka. The strike hit a local shopping center with food and hardware stores.

The enemy attack damaged commercial premises, residential buildings and vehicles. Earlier, 11 people were reported dead.