Satellite Images Of Aftermath Of AFU Strike On Russian Airfield Lipetsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Satellite imagery has emerged that captured the aftermath of a nighttime strike by the Ukrainian on the Russian airfield of Lipetsk.

According to Ukrinform, the photos were published by the Schemes investigative journalism and analytics project of the Ukrainian edition of Svoboda.

Planet Labs satellite imagery of 9 August shows the aftermath of Ukrainian military strikes on the Lipetsk airfield, which is located near the city of the same name in Russia.

"According to the images, a number of the airfield's buildings, which could have been used as warehouses, are completely destroyed, and a large-scale fire is likely to have been going on in the area. Two craters are also visible on the ground, which may be the result of missiles or drones used by the Ukrainian armed forces to launch strikes," the report says.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck again at important enemy targets in Russia , including the Russian airfield Lipetsk in the Lipetsk region.

Photo: Schemes, Telegram