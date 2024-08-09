Bob's Stores Going Out Of Business Sales Continue PLUS Locations In Connecticut And Massachusetts Participating In Tax-Free Holidays

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob's Stores will be participating in tax-free holidays across Connecticut and Massachusetts. This initiative aims to provide customers with the opportunity to enjoy significant savings on a wide range of products during the tax-free periods. The tax-free holidays will be held in accordance with state-specific regulations on eligible items, offering shoppers a chance to stretch their dollars further. Continue Reading







Bob's Stores will be participating in tax-free holidays across Connecticut and Massachusetts. In addition to the tax-free holidays, Bob's Stores will continue to conduct Going Out of Business Sales. It's an ideal time to shop for back-to-school essentials, clothing, and sports gear from favorite brands including Champion, Carhartt, Levis, and more. Unprecedented discounts of up to 75% off the entire inventory are being offered. Hilco Merchant Resources, in a joint venture with Gordon Brothers, continue to manage these Going Out of Business Sales events. Bob's Stores urge all customers to take advantage of these dual savings opportunities. The combination of tax-free shopping and inventory liquidation sales ensures that shoppers will find exceptional value and quality on every visit. For more information on the tax-free holidays and sales events, please visit the Connecticut or Massachusetts store near you in. Tax-Free Holidays:

Connecticut August 18, 2024, through August 24, 2024

Participating Locations:

Bob's Store

409 Main St

Ansonia

CT 06401

Bob's Store

2300 Dixwell Ave

Hamden

CT 06514

Bob's Store

179 Pavilions Dr

Manchester

CT 06042

Bob's Store

416 East Main St

Middletown

CT 06457

Bob's Store

195 Cherry St

Milford

CT 06460

Bob's Store

172 Kitts Lane

Newington

CT 06111

Bob's Store

504 Bushy Hill Rd

Simsbury

CT 06070

Bob's Store

835 Queen St

Southington

CT 06489

Bob's Store

910 Wolcott

Waterbury

CT 06705

Bob's Store

167 Parkway N

Waterford

CT 06385

Massachusetts August 10, 2024, through August 11, 2024

Participating Locations:

Bob's Store

287 Washington St

Attleboro

MA 02703

Bob's Store

146 Whalon St

Fitchburg

MA 01420

Bob's Store

50 Holyoke St Unit C242

Holyoke

MA 01040

Bob's Store

230 Main St

Middleton

MA 01949

Bob's Store

59 Mazzeo Dr

Randolph

MA 02368

Bob's Store

168 Milk St

Westborough

MA 01581

For the full list of Bob's Stores locations please visit:





About Bob's Stores : Bob's Stores boasts a nearly 70-year history of providing families with a broad selection of leading national brands. The retail brand has a strong reputation for affordable prices and comprehensive merchandise offerings. Bob's Stores is a subsidiary of GoDigital Media Group, a multinational conglomerate dedicated to inspiring happiness by connecting community, content, and commerce across consumer passion points.

About Hilco Merchant Resources : Hilco Merchant Resources ( ) provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment services to help define and execute a retailer's strategic initiatives. Hilco Merchant Resources' activities fall into several principal categories including acquisitions; disposition of underperforming stores; retail company or division wind downs; event sales to convert unwanted assets into working capital; facilitation of mergers and acquisitions; interim company, division or store management teams; and, the monetization of furniture, fixtures and equipment. Hilco Merchant Resources is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Consumer-Retail. ( )

About

Gordon Brothers : Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our firm's integrated solutions across asset services, lending, financing and trading give clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit

.

SOURCE Hilco Merchant Resources