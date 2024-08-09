عربي


Bob's Stores Going Out Of Business Sales Continue PLUS Locations In Connecticut And Massachusetts Participating In Tax-Free Holidays

8/9/2024 3:01:20 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob's Stores will be participating in tax-free holidays across Connecticut and Massachusetts. This initiative aims to provide customers with the opportunity to enjoy significant savings on a wide range of products during the tax-free periods. The tax-free holidays will be held in accordance with state-specific regulations on eligible items, offering shoppers a chance to stretch their dollars further.

In addition to the tax-free holidays, Bob's Stores will continue to conduct Going Out of Business Sales. It's an ideal time to shop for back-to-school essentials, clothing, and sports gear from favorite brands including Champion, Carhartt, Levis, and more. Unprecedented discounts of up to 75% off the entire inventory are being offered. Hilco Merchant Resources, in a joint venture with Gordon Brothers, continue to manage these Going Out of Business Sales events.

Bob's Stores urge all customers to take advantage of these dual savings opportunities. The combination of tax-free shopping and inventory liquidation sales ensures that shoppers will find exceptional value and quality on every visit.

For more information on the tax-free holidays and sales events, please visit the Connecticut or Massachusetts store near you in.

Tax-Free Holidays:
Connecticut August 18, 2024, through August 24, 2024
 Participating Locations:

Bob's Store


409 Main St


Ansonia


CT

06401


Bob's Store


2300 Dixwell Ave


Hamden


CT

06514


Bob's Store


179 Pavilions Dr


Manchester


CT

06042


Bob's Store


416 East Main St


Middletown


CT

06457


Bob's Store


195 Cherry St


Milford


CT

06460


Bob's Store


172 Kitts Lane


Newington


CT

06111


Bob's Store


504 Bushy Hill Rd


Simsbury


CT

06070


Bob's Store


835 Queen St


Southington


CT

06489


Bob's Store


910 Wolcott


Waterbury


CT

06705


Bob's Store


167 Parkway N


Waterford


CT

06385

Massachusetts August 10, 2024, through August 11, 2024
 Participating Locations:

Bob's Store


287 Washington St


Attleboro


MA

02703


Bob's Store


146 Whalon St


Fitchburg


MA

01420


Bob's Store


50 Holyoke St Unit C242


Holyoke


MA

01040


Bob's Store


230 Main St


Middleton


MA

01949


Bob's Store


59 Mazzeo Dr


Randolph


MA

02368


Bob's Store


168 Milk St


Westborough


MA

01581

For the full list of Bob's Stores locations please visit:

About Bob's Stores : Bob's Stores boasts a nearly 70-year history of providing families with a broad selection of leading national brands. The retail brand has a strong reputation for affordable prices and comprehensive merchandise offerings. Bob's Stores is a subsidiary of GoDigital Media Group, a multinational conglomerate dedicated to inspiring happiness by connecting community, content, and commerce across consumer passion points.

About Hilco Merchant Resources : Hilco Merchant Resources ( ) provides a wide range of analytical, advisory, asset monetization, and capital investment services to help define and execute a retailer's strategic initiatives. Hilco Merchant Resources' activities fall into several principal categories including acquisitions; disposition of underperforming stores; retail company or division wind downs; event sales to convert unwanted assets into working capital; facilitation of mergers and acquisitions; interim company, division or store management teams; and, the monetization of furniture, fixtures and equipment. Hilco Merchant Resources is part of Northbrook, Illinois based Hilco Consumer-Retail. ( )

About
Gordon Brothers : Since 1903, Gordon Brothers has maximized liquidity through realizable asset value by providing the people, expertise and capital to solve business challenges. Our firm's integrated solutions across asset services, lending, financing and trading give clients the insights, strategies and time to optimize asset values throughout the business cycle. We work across the full spectrum of assets globally with deep expertise in retail, commercial, industrial, brands and real estate. We are headquartered in Boston with over 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information, visit
SOURCE Hilco Merchant Resources

MENAFN09082024003732001241ID1108538178


PR Newswire

