(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global

nano calcium carbonate size is estimated to grow by USD 3.38 billion from 2024-2028, according to

Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 7.97% during the forecast period. Rise in residential and commercial activities is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand for

nano calcium carbonate from industry. However,

health hazards associated with nano calcium carbonate poses a challenge. Key market players include

Akzo Nobel NV, Changzhou Calcium carbonate Co. Ltd., FUJIAN SANMU NANO CALCIUM CARBONATE CO., Guangdong Qiangda New Materials Technology Co. Ltd., Hebei Lixin Chemistry Co. Ltd., Imerys S.A., Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd., Minerals Technologies Inc., NanoMaterials Technology Pte Ltd., Omya International AG, Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha Ltd., Solvay SA, and Yuncheng Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd..







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Standard grade and High precision grade), Application (Plastics, Rubber, Building and construction, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Changzhou Calcium carbonate Co. Ltd., FUJIAN SANMU NANO CALCIUM CARBONATE CO., Guangdong Qiangda New Materials Technology Co. Ltd., Hebei Lixin Chemistry Co. Ltd., Imerys S.A., Maruo Calcium Co. Ltd., Minerals Technologies Inc., NanoMaterials Technology Pte Ltd., Omya International AG, Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha Ltd., Solvay SA, and Yuncheng Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The nano calcium carbonate market is experiencing significant growth due to its increasing utilization in the pharmaceutical and paints and coatings industries. This market growth is driven by the rising demand for high-purity nano calcium carbonate in various calcium formulations, tablets, syrups, and as an ingredient in nutritional supplements. In the pharmaceutical sector, nano calcium carbonate acts as a filler compound, excipient, inert material, antacid, and bulking agent. Its non-toxic nature, as per the FDA, enables its use as an additive in food and direct or indirect ingredient in pharmaceutical applications. The substantial expansion of the pharmaceutical industry, fueled by growing investments in medical and healthcare sectors, is expected to boost the global nano calcium carbonate market during the forecast period.



Nano calcium carbonate is a trending material in various industries due to its versatility and benefits. In the pharmaceutical sector, it's used as a high-end filler in formulations. Electronics and advanced materials industries use it as a reinforcing agent. Sustainable manufacturing processes incorporate nano calcium carbonate in making eco-friendly coatings, biodegradable plastics, and sealants. In construction, it's a lightweight and high-strength material, reducing CO2 emissions. Automotive parts and sustainable materials in the automobile industry benefit from its use as an additive in plastics and rubber. Paint and coatings, aerospace industries, and packaging sector also use it for its high-performance properties. Personal Protective Equipment, disinfectants, and the medical sector are other areas where nano calcium carbonate acts as a filler ingredient. Nano calcium carbonate's role extends to reducing carbon footprints in various industries, making it an environmentally friendly choice for filler, additives, and reinforcing agents in plastics, sealants, automotive components, and more.



Market

Challenges



Nano calcium carbonate, derived from natural sources like chalk, limestone, and oyster shells, is a widely used calcium supplement. However, its consumption should be limited and under the guidance of a health consultant to avoid potential side effects. Overdose can lead to health issues such as kidney stones, muscle and bone pain, nausea, stomach pain, confusion, headaches, constipation, coma, eye and skin irritation, dry mouth, burping, loss of appetite, increased urination, excess gas production, and a metallic taste in the mouth. Respiratory distress is also a risk. These side effects may hinder the growth of the global nano calcium carbonate market during the forecast period. Consumers and manufacturers must prioritize safety measures to mitigate these risks. The Nano Calcium Carbonate market faces several challenges in various industries. In the automotive sector, the need for lightweight and high-strength materials increases the demand for nano calcium carbonate as a reinforcing agent and filler in automotive components and plastics. In the aerospace industry, high-performance additives are required to improve mechanical properties and surface area for better dispersion capabilities in polymer composites. In the construction sector, nano calcium carbonate is used as a filler in paints and coatings, concrete, and precision coatings for improved mechanical strength and surface area. In the plastics industry, it is used as a reinforcing agent in plastic resins to enhance physical properties. In the rubber industry, nano calcium carbonate is used as a filler in rubber polymers to improve mechanical strength and dispersion capabilities. In the medical sector, high-purity grades are used as a food additive in fortified food and beverages for nutritional content. In the packaging industry, it is used as a filler in disinfectants and Personal Protective Equipment. The production scalability and standard grade requirements vary in each industry, making it essential to offer different grades to cater to diverse needs.

Segment Overview



This nano calcium carbonate market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Standard grade 1.2 High precision grade



2.1 Plastics

2.2 Rubber

2.3 Building and construction 2.4 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1 Standard grade- The global nano calcium carbonate market is expected to witness significant growth, particularly in the standard-grade segment. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for standard-grade products in various industries. In the manufacturing of plastic and rubber, the standard-grade nano calcium carbonate is in high demand due to its superior properties. Furthermore, the construction industry's expansion, driven by the production of adhesives and sealants, is another key factor fueling the growth of this segment. Additionally, standard-grade nano calcium carbonate finds extensive applications in paints and automotive industries due to its exceptional properties, such as high corrosion resistance, weather resistance, and viscosity control. These factors collectively indicate a promising outlook for the standard-grade segment of the global nano calcium carbonate market during the forecast period.

The North American calcium carbonate market is expanding due to increased demand in construction, automotive, and paper industries. Key drivers include a surge in infrastructure projects and the need for high-quality fillers. Globally, the precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) market is witnessing robust growth, driven by its applications in plastics, paints, and pharmaceuticals. Innovations in PCC production and rising environmental regulations are enhancing market dynamics. Both markets are characterized by strong competition, with major players focusing on technological advancements and strategic partnerships to maintain their market position.

Research Analysis

Nano Calcium Carbonate (nCC) is a versatile nanomaterial gaining significant attention in various industries due to its unique properties. With a high surface area and superior dispersion capabilities, nCC functions as an effective additive in automotive components, enhancing the mechanical properties of plastics and rubber as a reinforcing agent. In the automotive sector, nCC reduces the weight of automobile parts by replacing heavy metals, thereby decreasing CO2 emissions. In the aerospace industries, nCC is utilized as a high-performance additive in lightweight materials and high-strength composites. Additionally, nCC is used in paint and coatings, sealants, and drug delivery systems, improving their mechanical strength and drug stability. In the construction sector, nCC is used as a filler in polymer composites, contributing to the production of sustainable and environmentally friendly materials. Overall, nCC's unique properties make it an essential additive in various industries, from automotive to construction, and from plastics to high-performance materials.

Market Research Overview

Nano Calcium Carbonate is a versatile and high-demand nanomaterial, widely used as a filler and reinforcing agent in various industries. Its small particle size provides unique properties such as high surface area, dispersion capabilities, and mechanical strength, making it an essential additive in automotive components, plastics, rubber, paint and coatings, and aerospace industries. In the automotive sector, it improves the mechanical properties of polymer composites and reduces CO2 emissions by lowering the weight of automobile parts. In construction, it enhances the performance of concrete and precision coatings, while in the plastic industry, it fortifies plastic resins with high purity and nutritional content as a food additive. In the medical sector, it is used in high-end pharmaceutical formulations for drug delivery systems, stability, and bioavailability. Its production scalability and standard and high-precision grades make it suitable for various applications, including paper, electronics, and sustainable manufacturing. Nano Calcium Carbonate is also used in sealants, biodegradable plastics, and environmentally friendly coatings, making it an essential component in sustainable construction materials and reducing carbon footprints in the packaging sector.

