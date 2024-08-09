Indian Chamber Of Commerce Hosts IPR Awareness Program In Meghalaya

(MENAFN- KNN India) Shillong, Aug 9 (KNN) The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), in partnership with several entities, recently conducted an Awareness Program on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) in Meghalaya.

The event, organised in collaboration with the of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India, the State Council of Science and Environment (SCSTE), Government of Meghalaya, and National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam, aimed to educate stakeholders on the significance and advantages of IPR.

Gunanka S. B., IFS, Joint Secretary of Planning, Investment Promotion & Sustainable Development Department, Government of Meghalaya, and Member Secretary of SCSTE, Meghalaya, inaugurated the program.

In his welcome address, Ishantor Sobhapandit, Regional Director – NER, Indian Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the establishment of the Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre for the North Eastern Region in Guwahati.

This centre has been assisting MSME units in securing IPR rights and obtaining reimbursements under the guidelines of the Ministry of MSME, Government of Meghalaya.

The technical session featured presentations from experts in the field. Pradipta Kumar Bagchi, Designated IP Attorney, ICC-Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre, Guwahati, provided an overview of IPR and its legal implications.

S. S. Barua, Assistant Director, Ministry of MSME, Government of India, elaborated on IPR guidelines, covering topics such as Geographical Indications (GI), trademarks, patents, and industrial designs.

Kundan Kumar, Assistant Controller of Patents and Designs, Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trademarks, DPIIT, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, emphasised the importance of innovation and IP rights protection.

The program serves as part of ongoing efforts to promote awareness and understanding of intellectual property rights among various sectors in the region.

(KNN Bureau)