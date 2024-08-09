URBAN OUTFITTERS COLLEGE CAMPUS TAKEOVER WITH UO LIVE: IMMERSIVE BACK TO CAMPUS EXPERIENCES FEATURING QUAVO, TOWA BIRD, UO COLLEGE SHOP AND MORE!

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Igniting campus connection, UO LIVE and UO College Shop celebrate college students with unforgettable experiences and community as part of the next phase of the Shift Happens campaign.

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Outfitters is gearing up to revolutionize the back-to-campus season with the latest chapter of its Shift Happens campaign. This fall semester, Urban Outfitters will launch UO LIVE On Campus-a dynamic series of in-store experiences featuring Gen Z-favorite artists, creators, and can't-miss moments designed to foster community and connection for an exciting school year ahead. Alongside these events, the brand will launch UO College Shops: 20 specialty campus-adjacent shop-in-shops packed with the season's must-have college staples.

Kicking off on August 13th, the immersive traveling series UO LIVE will electrify top college towns, including Athens, GA; Georgetown, DC; Tucson, AZ and others-with in-store showcases featuring performances by top artists like Quavo , Towa Bird , and more. UO LIVE will transform Urban Outfitters stores into intimate stages where the brand's creative community get to connect with their favorite artists, creators and peers in authentic and exciting ways. These experiences aim to enrich pivotal shared moments for students by fostering a sense of connection and excitement.

"We have heard from customers just how much the start of a new school year can be filled with trepidation, unexpectedness, energy and enthusiasm. It is in that spirit that we are thrilled to be partnering with some of the most exciting talent today and with some of the most desired and inspiring products and brands to redefine the "back to campus" experience for Gen Z. With UO LIVE and our UO College Shop, our goal is to build an authentic community through engaging events and localized and curated offerings - in the heart of where students live, study and shop. We are fortunate to have stores located in the heart of college and campus towns, and our intention is to make it easy and fun to get started for the new school year." - Shea Jensen, President Urban Outfitters

"Our Shift Happens campaign is about creating immersive experiences that inspire and connect our community. With UO Live we want to welcome everyone back to campus by giving them an incredible shared experience. Our brand and our stores are part of the college experience and this is our way of celebrating that."

Dmitri Siegel, Chief Brand + Creative Officer

In tandem with UO LIVE On Campus, Urban Outfitters will transform key college-adjacent locations into the new favorite meet-up spot with an exclusive 20-store pop-up series-UO College Shop. These pop-ups will feature cheeky dorm essentials, from quirky koozies and unhinged desk accessories like pocket planners and puffy laptop sleeves, to cozy teddy bear throws and trending beauty must-haves for impromptu campus spa days. Curated with exclusive collaborations and culturally relevant brand partnerships, each location will be uniquely UO, adorned with specialty fixtures, bespoke signage, and vibrant displays of school spirit and collegiate colors. In addition, these pop-ups will showcase expanded multifunctional home assortments, including storage, lighting, and bath categories, sparking unfettered discovery for everyone.

Elevating the shops, UO is teaming up with Gen Z relevant brands to engage with target consumers in innovative and exciting ways, including UO-exclusive BIRKENSTOCK launches and limited-edition drops from BAGGU. New styles from hydration hero Owala and cozy, collegiate staples from Champion will also be highlighted within the shops. Locations will also include the latest seasonal styles from UO's in-house denim label BDG, showcasing cutting-edge denim trends that elevate and complete the perfect collegiate wardrobe.

In today's evolving retail landscape, Urban Outfitters understands that consumers crave more than just transactional interactions-they seek authentic connections, community, discovery, and unique experiences. Shift Happens is about leading the charge in creating memorable, community-driven experiences that resonate deeply with Gen Z. Through UO LIVE and the College Shop pop-up series, Urban Outfitters is setting a new standard for retail by meeting the demands of today's consumers.

Urban Outfitters is a lifestyle retailer dedicated to inspiring customers through a unique combination of product, creativity and cultural understanding. Founded in 1970 in a small space across the street from the University of Pennsylvania, Urban Outfitters now operates over 200 stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, offering experiential retail environments and a well-curated mix of women's, men's, accessories and home product assortments.

.

