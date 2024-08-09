Scaling Climate Solutions At Community Farmers Markets In Georgia

(MENAFN- 3BL) Did you know that shopping at Community Farmers Markets can be a fun and impactful way to reduce emissions in Georgia?

Food shopping at farmers markets supports local climate-smart farming, reduces the greenhouse emissions created by transporting our food from farms to our refrigerators, and makes it easier to eat more plant-based meals , too.

How Farmers Markets Are Reducing GHG Emissions in Georgia

The Drawdown Georgia team spoke recently with representatives from Community Farmers Markets, a Climate Solutions & Equity grantee, about the work they are doing through their MARTA Markets program to scale climate solutions and improve access to fresh, healthy produce for Atlanta residents.

Read on to learn more about the exciting work this grant is funding, and how CFM is leveraging farmers markets to reduce emissions in multiple creative ways.

