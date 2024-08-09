United Steelworkers Endorse The NDP Candidate Leila Dance In Elmwood-Transcona By-Election

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers (USW) are proud to announce their strong endorsement of Leila Dance, the New Party candidate in the by-election for the Elmwood-Transcona riding.



"Leila Dance is a lifelong resident of Elmwood-Transcona who embodies the values and understands the struggles of working families in this community," said Mike Pulak, Winnipeg Area Coordinator for the United Steelworkers union. "Her decades of work in the non-profit sector and her deep roots in the community demonstrate her unwavering dedication to improving the lives of everyone in this riding."

Leila Dance has spent her career advocating for the well-being of working families, drawing on her own family's legacy of community service. Her father, Bill Dance, spent his entire career at CN Rail and was a strong union activist. Leila carries forward this commitment to the rights of workers, fair wages, and safe working conditions.

The USW believes that Leila Dance is the best candidate to carry on the work of former MP Daniel Blaikie and represent the people of Elmwood-Transcona in Ottawa. Her experience, dedication and vision make her the ideal choice to fight for affordable living and to ensure that every resident of the community has the support they need.

"We stand united with our brothers and sisters in other Manitoba unions in supporting Leila Dance as the next Member of Parliament for Elmwood-Transcona," added Pulak. "She will be a fierce advocate for working families, and we are confident she will deliver the results our community deserves."

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union's strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

