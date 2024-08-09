Georgia Power And Georgia 811 Highlight Digging Safety With New PSA On Georgia 811 Day

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Campaign educates and informs customers about the importance of having underground lines marked before digging at home or work

ATLANTA, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power and Georgia 811 have partnered to release a new public service announcement (PSA) in advance of 811 Day on August 11 – a nationwide initiative aimed at educating homeowners, contractors and landscapers about the essential practice of contacting the national "Call Before You Dig" number.

The new PSA features Georgia Power employees with well-known Georgia 811 mascot, Digger Dog and is available in English

and Spanish . To ensure safety and manage the complexity of underground infrastructure, both customers and excavators should call 811 at least three business days before beginning any digging projects. Once a case is created and an appointment scheduled, professional locators will mark underground facilities with spray paint or flags to help prevent damage and injury.



"Safety is a core value for our thousands of Georgia Power team members working in our communities to serve customers every day," said Rachel Williams, vice president of Transmission Field Operations at Georgia Power, and board member for Georgia 811. "We're proud of our longstanding partnership with Georgia 811, and other partner utilities, to keep fellow Georgians safe. We hope this new PSA helps highlight the simple and straightforward service that can prevent service interruptions and serious injuries."



"With the 8/11 date on the calendar serving as a timely reminder to contact 811 before digging, we are appreciative of our partnership with Georgia Power as they work to educate customers about safe digging. We are looking forward to featuring these PSAs on our websites, social media channels, digital outlets, and cable television," shared Georgia 811 President and CEO Meghan Rafinski.



Georgia Power is celebrating 50 years of enhancing safety for Georgians through its long-standing partnership with Georgia 811. The company was one of the founding members of Georgia 811, alongside six other organizations, following a tragic 1968 incident that claimed several lives at a daycare in Hapeville, Georgia.



The first locate tickets were issued in 1974, and now, fifty years later, Georgia 811 has grown to include over 850 utility members and processes more than 1.3 million tickets annually. Georgia 811 continues to offer notification services and educational resources to promote the prevention of damage to underground utility facilities. You can learn more about the history of Georgia811 here .



To learn more, visit .



About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO ), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.7 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable, and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook/GeorgiaPower ), X (X/GeorgiaPower ) and Instagram (Instagram/ga_power ).



