Qatar, France Leaders Shed Light On Gaza Developments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- Qatar Amir Tamim bin Hamad and French President Emmanuel discussed on Friday the latest developments in the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The two sides focused, during a telephone call initiated by Macron, on bilateral ties, and regional and international developments of mutual concern, Qatar royal court said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Macron affirmed earlier on "X" that the war on Gaza "the war in Gaza must stop. This must be clear to everyone".

This came after the leaders of Qatar, Egypt and the US said in a joint statement on Thursday "the three of us and our teams have worked tirelessly over many months to forge a framework agreement that is now on the table with only the details of implementation left to conclude".

They call on both Hamas and Israel for talks on August 15 in either Doha or Cairo to finalize a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal.

"A framework agreement is now on the table with only the details of implementation left to conclude," they said.

"There is no further time to waste nor excuses from any party for further delay. It is time to release the hostages, begin the ceasefire, and implement this agreement," according to the statement. (end)

maa







MENAFN09082024000071011013ID1108537398