RAPIDLY EXPANDING, CHARNEY COMPANIES DOUBLES HEADQUARTERS SIZE TO ACCOMMODATE NEW HIRES, REACHING 40 TOTAL EMPLOYEES

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charney Companies

is growing both its leadership and footprint with key hires and an expanded office, with its development, management, and brokerage sectors all scaling up. Based in Long Island City, the firm's quarters are now a duplex, reaching 10,000 square feet total as its impact on New York City's landscape grows, with over

two-and-a-half-million-square feet currently in development.

Charney Companies Team CREDIT: Katie Prael, Barbara Wagner Communications

The firm has also undergone a creative

rebranding under the direction of Justin Thomas Kay's JTK Studio. The refreshed identity communicates Charney's vibrant creativity and solid, confident leadership.

"We view real estate through a lens of public good and strive to cultivate beauty and equity in our developments. Expanded growth gives us additional opportunities to improve the quality and quantity of housing available for New Yorkers, and that is a responsibility we take very seriously," said Sam Charney, Principal, Charney Companies. "I'm proud of the entire team for the drive and passion they bring to work every day, which has allowed us to grow while maintaining a shared deep respect for the work we all love."



Charney has added formidable hires to the firm over the past few months, including Rosie Tilley as Head of Development. Tilley previously led residential development for Google and Lendlease's joint venture master plan in Mountain View, California. An industry-leading real estate development executive, she oversees a vast portion of Charney's new developments in Brooklyn and Queens, including approximately 2,000 apartments across four new properties: 310 and 340 Nevins Street in Gowanus, 45-03 23rd Street in

Hunters Point, and 95 Rockwell Place in Fort Greene.

Charney Company's Property Management division had an active six months, with 12 new hires and an additional 400 residential units added to its stable in the first half of 2024. The team now manages over 500,000 square feet of commercial real estate and 15 residential properties in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan. An additional two to three hires are anticipated before the end of the year, with the imminent arrival of 585 Union Street, the first of four Gowanus Wharf buildings being built by Charney to reach completion.

Well known for impressive builds, Charney has overseen the construction of 12 new developments since its inception, accounting for over 2,000 total units, reaching $1B in sales and rental volume with an average of a 25 percent price per square-foot above market ask on all new developments they have overseen.

Charney's Brokerage is rapidly expanding to meet the demand of its in-house developments as well as its growing portfolio of third-party

clientele, making Charney a rare developer servicing traditional brokerage clients in addition to its own developments. Charney Brokerage has the exclusive on 15 in-house residential buildings totaling 500 units, with an additional 500 third party listings in Manhattan on the horizon. The brokerage is also contracted as the exclusive sales and marketing team on Gowanus Wharf's 1,200 residential units and an additional 800 condos across Long Island City, Queens and Fort Greene, Brooklyn. Sales and leasing volume for the firm total over $500M, a number that is expected to grow as five additional agents will join in September, bringing the group total to 21.

About Charney Companies:

Founded in 2013, Charney

Companies is a fully integrated real estate development, construction, brokerage, and management firm with a focus on developing, owning, and operating first-class residential and commercial real estate in the

New York City

Metro area. From ground-up construction to adaptive reuse and value-add repositioning,

Charney

plays an integral role in all aspects of the development process and leverages the expertise and experience of their principals to deliver superior products to the marketplace and best-in-class returns for their investors.

Charney

owns, operates, and is under construction on two-and-a-half million square feet throughout

Brooklyn

and

Queens, and has won awards and accommodations from municipal organizations and media outlets for their work over the last 5 years. For more information, visit:

.

