Rajasthan: Internet Suspended Amidst Communal Tensions In Udaipur-What Happened?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In Rajasthan's Udaipur, internet services were suspended for 24 hours on Friday, reported HT. The authorities issued orders banning the assembly of people following communal violence in the city.

These measures were enacted after a mob pelted stones and set three or four cars on fire, according to police. In view of the escalating tensions and to minimise loss, markets were shut by evening that included Bapu Bazar, Hathipole, Ghanta Ghar, Chetak Circle and other nearby areas.

The situation worsened after stones were hurled at a shopping mall, resulting in damage to the glass entrances of several shops, reported PTI. Additionally, hundreds of individuals gathered outside the government hospital but were subsequently dispersed by the police.

What triggered this communal violence?

Violence erupted in Udaipur following an incident where a Class 10 student was reportedly assaulted with a knife by a classmate at a government school. To protest over the assault, members of some Hindu outfits gathered at Madhuban in the city, which later turned violent.

Udaipur district collector Arvind Poswal said the administration received a complaint about a fight between two children in the morning. "This incident took place in the early hours today. We received info about a fight between two children, in which one child was attacked on his thighs with a knife. The wound was deep, and the child was immediately taken to the hospital," ANI quoted the district collector as saying.

Arvind Poswal added,“I have met the child, his condition is stable now....The person who attacked with a knife has been arrested, his father has also been arrested,” reported ANI.

Rajya Sabha MP Chunnilal Garasia, Lok Sabha MP Mannalal Rawat, MLAs Tarachand Jain, Phool Singh Meena, Divisional commissioner Rajendra Bhatt, collector Arvind Poswal, SP Yogesh Goyaland other public representatives convened a meeting over the issue.