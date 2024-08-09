Enemy Hits Civilian Car With Drone In Kherson, Woman Is Wounded
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone, resulting in an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds to a 29-year-old woman.
This was reported in Telegram by the press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.
"️Russian troops attacked a civilian car from a drone in the Dnipro district of Kherson. As a result of the enemy strike, a 29-year-old woman sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her forearm," the statement said.
The RMA informed that the victim was taken to hospital for medical care.
As Ukrinform reported, the number of victims of yesterday's shelling by Russians of the Kherson city community increased to 5 peopl .
