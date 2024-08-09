Amir, French President Discuss Bilateral Relations And Developments In Gaza
Doha: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed, with President of the French Republic HE Emmanuel Macron, bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the French Republic.
This came during a phone call HH the Amir received today from HE the French President.
The call also dealt with discussing the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as regional and international developments of joint interest.
