Mohammed Bin Rashid Library To Celebrate World Calligraphy Day With A Unique Discussion Panel

As part of World Calligraphy Day celebrations, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is organizing a discussion panel on“Arabic Calligraphy: Between Creativity and Innovation.” This session aligns with the Library's strategy to promote cultural and artistic awareness and will be held at 7 PM on Monday, August 12, featuring leading calligraphy specialists.

Moderated by Bader Al Awadi, the session will include Emirati calligraphers Narjes Noureddine and Maryam Al Balooshi, alongside lecturer and researcher in Islamic art and culture, Zaid Al Athamy. The panelists will share their insights and expertise in the field of Arabic calligraphy.

The session will explore the integration of modern technologies into this traditional art form and discuss how technology has influenced the tools and techniques used in calligraphy. Additionally, the panel will provide an overview of Arabic calligraphy, emphasizing its significance in Islamic heritage and culture, and highlighting key milestones and various styles within the art.

The discussion will delve into the balance between creativity and innovation in Arabic calligraphy, addressing how modern artists can preserve the authenticity of the art while adapting it to the 21st century. The panel will also showcase contemporary artworks, exploring the use of calligraphy in modern art and architectural design, such as in decorating building faades.

Furthermore, the panelists will emphasize the importance of nurturing future generations through training programs and specialized workshops. They will also discuss the challenges faced by modern calligraphy artists, the opportunities to introduce this art form to a global audience, and the role of calligraphy as a cultural bridge that connects diverse communities.

This discussion panel is part of the broader activities organized by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to promote culture and knowledge within society, support educational and literary initiatives, and provide an open platform for learning, idea exchange, and the sharing of expertise.