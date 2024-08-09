Arjun Bijlani Says He Wants To Play A 'Psycho Lover' Next

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Arjun Bijlani recently wrapped up the show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti', and said that he is now looking forward to playing the role of a psycho lover.

Arjun, who essays the titular role of Shiv in the show, said: "It was a very challenging role. In between the tracks, I was playing the role of a kid or a murderer. I used to get panic attacks. So it was a very difficult role. I loved playing Dr Shiv. But now that the show is over, I would love to play new and different characters. I am always looking for more and better opportunities to grow."

And for him, the most memorable sequence was when they were shooting in Banaras.

He said: "I loved the experience when we started shooting in Banaras as my first shot was in the Ganga river, and that was the most memorable experience. My mom's name is also Shakti, and my home's name is also Shakti."

Any dream roles that he would like to play next?

"I want to play the character of a psycho lover,” Arjun shared.

The 41-year-old actor praised the producers of the show: "Absolutely wonderful people. The way they treat their actors and the decorum that is maintained on set is next level. And most importantly, they pay on time. It's been directly transferred without any delays.”

Produced by Prateek Sharma and Parth Shah's Studio LSD, the show stars Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma in the lead.

On the work front, Arjun, who started his television career in 2004 with the youth-based series 'Kartika' opposite Jennifer Winget, is the winner of stunt-based reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', and has been the host of 'MTV Splitsvilla 14'.

He is currently seen in the show 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment', which is hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.