Commercial Lawn Mower Market By Level Of Autonomy, Propulsion Type, Battery Type, Distribution Channel, End-Use - Global Forecast 2024-2030

The Commercial Lawn Mower Market grew from USD 6.97 billion in 2023 to USD 7.48 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 7.53%, reaching USD 11.60 billion by 2030.
These products range from walk-behind and ride-on mowers to zero-turn and robotic lawn mowers, designed for higher durability, productivity, and performance than their residential counterparts. Commercial lawn mowers find application in various sectors, including but not limited to landscaping services, golf courses, sports fields, public park maintenance, and large private estates. The key end-users in this market are professional landscaping service providers, sports clubs, government and municipal bodies, and commercial property managers.
Several factors influence the growth of the commercial lawn mower market, including innovations in battery technology and robotic mowing systems, increasing urbanization and the development of public infrastructure, expanding interest in outdoor aesthetics and recreational sports facilities, and the rise of professional landscaping services. However, the adoption of commercial lawn mowers is hindered by high initial investments in advanced and automated models, maintenance and operational challenges, and the environmental impact of gas-powered commercial lawn mowers.
On the other hand, increasing demand for robotic lawn mowers and GPS-enabled devices, growing emphasis on the development of eco-friendly lawn mowers, integration of IoT and smart technologies for monitoring and operating mowers remotely, and investment in AI and machine learning for improved navigation and obstacle detection in robotic lawn mowers presents potential opportunities for the commercial lawn mower market.
Regional Insights
In the Americas, particularly in the United States and Canada, there is a strong demand for commercial lawn mowers that blend innovative technology with comfort and efficiency. The U.S. represents one of the significant markets for commercial lawn mowers, driven by an expanding landscaping services industry, a growing focus on green spaces, and technological advancements.
The South American commercial lawn mower market is witnessing moderate growth, propelled by urban development and the increasing adoption of green spaces in urban planning. The European Union (EU) countries have shown a marked preference for efficient, sustainable, and quiet commercial lawn mowers, aligning with the region's stringent environmental regulations and noise control standards. Recent research and innovation focus on developing mowers that minimize emissions and reduce noise levels, catering to Europe's densely populated urban areas.
In the APAC region, China, Japan, and India are witnessing rapid urbanization, which in turn is propelling the demand for commercial lawn mowers. China's growing emphasis on public garden spaces and green urban areas has increased investments in landscaping services, driving the demand for high-quality lawn care equipment. Japan's market is characterized by the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, including robotic and AI-integrated lawn mowers, focusing on precision and efficiency. India's burgeoning real estate sector and expanding public infrastructure projects have made it a significant market for cost-effective and durable commercial lawn mowers.
Recent Developments
Solis Tractors unveils sew series and segment of e-mowers at Agritechnica 2023
Solis Tractors launched its latest line of compact, emission-efficient tractors and a groundbreaking segment of electric mowers, showcasing its commitment to merging cutting-edge technology with environmental sustainability at Agritechnica 2023, held from November 12-18 in Hanover, Germany.
Bobcat Launches New Line of Mowers for Professional Use
Bobcat Company expanded its Ground Maintenance Equipment (GME) range to the European market by launching four innovative mowers. This expansion includes the ZT3000 and ZT3500 Ride-On Zero-Turn Mowers, alongside the ZS4000 Stand-On and WB700 Walk-Behind models, complementing the existing lineup of Ryan Turf Equipment, compact tractors, and loaders.
Stiga launches 'smartest' autonomous lawn mower
Stiga S.p.A. introduced its latest innovation, the Stiga A1500 Autonomous Robot Mower. This innovative product integrates RTK GPS with Stiga's exclusive Active Guidance System (AGS) technology, ensuring unparalleled mowing precision without interruptions.
Market Dynamics
Market Segmentation Analysis
Product: Increasing popularity of robotic lawn mower due to its low-maintenance solution to lawn care End-Use: Expanding usage of lawn mowers at sports fields & recreational area for maintaining health and aesthetics of the turf
Market Drivers
Increasing urbanization and the development of public infrastructure Expanding interest in outdoor aesthetics and recreational sports facilities
Market Restraints
High initial investment in commercial lawn mowers
Market Opportunities
Increasing demand for robotic lawn mowers and GPS-enabled devices Growing emphasis on the development of eco-friendly lawn mowers
Market Challenges
Environmental impact of gas-powered commercial lawn mowers
Industry Insights
Market Disruption Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis Value Chain & Critical Path Analysis Pricing Analysis Technology Analysis Patent Analysis Trade Analysis Regulatory Framework Analysis
Market Segmentation & Coverage
Product
Riding Mower Robotic Mower Walk-Behind Mower
Level of Autonomy
Autonomous Non-Autonomous
Propulsion Type
Electric Internal Combustion Engine Type
Battery Type
Distribution Channel
End-Use
Agriculture Golf Courses Public Infrastructure Sports Fields & Recreational Areas
Region
Americas
Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas
Asia-Pacific
Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand Vietnam
Europe, Middle East & Africa
Denmark Egypt Finland France Germany Israel Italy Netherlands Nigeria Norway Poland Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain Sweden Switzerland Turkey United Arab Emirates United Kingdom
