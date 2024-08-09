Shefali Jariwala Gets A Special Gift From ‘Gracious’ Sanjay Dutt

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Shefali Jariwala got an interesting gift from star Sanjay Dutt, whom she tagged as most“gracious”.

Shefali took to Instagram stories, where shared a glimpse of the special gift a“fidget spinner”. In the clip, Shefali's hand can be seen as she spinned the toy.

For the caption, she wrote:“Fidjet...bit in style. Thank you @duttsanjay. U r most gracious (sic).”

Talking about Shefali, she gained stardom after she appeared in a song“Kaanta Laga” in 2022. She then featured in reality shows such as“Boogie Woogie”,“Nach Baliye 5” and“Nach Baliye 7”.

Shefali, who is married to actor Parag Tyagi since 2015, has also appeared in the 2004 film“Mujhse Shaadi Karogi”, starring Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. In 2019, she participated in the controversial reality show“Bigg Boss 13”, which was won by late star Sidharth Shukla.

After her stint in the show, she was seen in the web series“Baby Come Naa” opposite Shreyas Talpade. Her most recent work includes“Shaitani Rasmein”.

Talking about Sanjay, he is gearing up for the release of his Telugu debut with the upcoming science fiction action film“Double iSmart”. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh. It is a spiritual sequel to“iSmart Shankar”. It also stars Ram Pothineni.

The actor then has“Shera Di Kaum Punjabi”,“Welcome To The Jungle”,“Ghudchadi” and“KD-The Devil”.

On his 65th birthday, Sanjay unveiled the first look as Dhak Deva from“KD-The Devil”, which also stars Dhruv Sarja. The actor could be seen wearing a denim jacket paired with a black garment, paired with a police officer's belt around his neck, a cap, and shoes.

Describing the character and the poster, Sanjay captioned:“The Lord of Devil's democracy, Dhak Deva, steps into #KD vintage battlefield, bringing a storm of intensity.”

"KD - The Devil", based on true events from 1970s Bengaluru, is presented by KVN Productions.

Directed by Prem, the pan-India multilingual film is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.