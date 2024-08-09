Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Announces High-Level Government Appointments

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 19 Jan 2024, 3:51 PM

Four new high-level appointment appointments have been made to various departments within the of Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, took to X to announce the appointments.

"Today we announce the approval of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for a group of appointments in Dubai government departments," he said, adding that he wished the new leaders "success in serving Dubai and its people, and preserving the achievements recorded during the past period."

"We will follow up on their work in the next phase to ensure that the level of government services and performance is raised to new horizons that live up to our great ambitions," he concluded.

Here are the appointments that were announced:

1. Aisha Abdullah Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai

Aisha Abdullah Miran

2. Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Courts

Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi

3. Mohammed Abdullah Linjawi, Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority

Mohammed Abdullah Linjawi

4. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of the Land and Property Department.

Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita

He will carry out this role in addition to his current duties as Executive Director of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

