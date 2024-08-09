Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Announces High-Level Government Appointments
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)
Published: Fri 19 Jan 2024, 3:51 PM
Four new high-level appointment appointments have been made to various departments within the government of Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, took to X to announce the appointments.
"Today we announce the approval of His Highness sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for a group of appointments in Dubai government departments," he said, adding that he wished the new leaders "success in serving Dubai and its people, and preserving the achievements recorded during the past period."
"We will follow up on their work in the next phase to ensure that the level of government services and performance is raised to new horizons that live up to our great ambitions," he concluded.
Here are the appointments that were announced:
1. Aisha Abdullah Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai
Aisha Abdullah Miran
2. Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Courts
Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi
3. Mohammed Abdullah Linjawi, Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority
Mohammed Abdullah Linjawi
4. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of the Land and Property Department.
Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita
He will carry out this role in addition to his current duties as Executive Director of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority.
ALSO READ:
Sheikh Mohammed emphasises the role of tourism in Dubai's economic growth
Dubai: New centre offering 54 residential services to citizens launched
Dubai records customer happiness rate of 93%
MENAFN09082024000049011007ID1108536772
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.