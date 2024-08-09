Ukraine Downs All 27 Russian Kamikaze Uavs Launched Overnight Friday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces intercepted all 27 incoming one-way attack drones Russia launched in the early hours of Friday.

That's according to the Ukrainian Air Force press service, Ukrinform reports.

Russian invaders launched Shahed-type UAVs from the Primorsk-Akhtarsk region, the report read.

Radar operators detected and escorted 27 attack drones, the press service added.

“All enemy UAVs were shot down by mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces, anti-aircraft missile units, and e-warfare capabilities available to the Air Force over Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions,” the report states.

