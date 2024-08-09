Dwayne The Rock Johnson Wins The People's Champion Award
(MENAFN- Khaama Press)
Johnson then surprised a teen girl, who was in the audience as a Make-a-Wish recipient, by giving her his award.
The media outlets reported that the girl was shocked by the actor's gesture, saying she was not expecting it“at all.”
ShareFacebook twitter
WhatsApp Email Print Telegram
MENAFN09082024000228011069ID1108536403
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.