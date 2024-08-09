US Charges Pakistani Man Ties To Iran In Alleged Plot To Assassinate Donald Trump

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A Pakistani man with links to Iran has been charged with a conspiracy to carry out assassinations of figures, including nominee Donald and other leaders.

The U.S. Department of Justice has charged the Pakistani man with an“unsuccessful conspiracy” to assassinate American politicians.

In a statement released late yesterday, Tuesday, August 6, the department stated that a 46-year-old Pakistani named Asif Merchant planned to assassinate American politicians through the“hiring of a professional assassin.”

This individual has been identified as an agent of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and his assassination plots were motivated by“revenge.”

According to the statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, Asif Merchant planned the assassination of several American politicians to seek“revenge for the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran has not commented on this matter yet, but Zahra Baloch, the spokesperson for Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has requested further explanations from the United States.

This case highlights the ongoing geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran, exacerbated by the killing of Qasem Soleimani, which has led to various international incidents and diplomatic challenges. The alleged involvement of a Pakistani national further complicates the situation, adding another layer of international relations to the case.

Moreover, the situation underscores the necessity for international cooperation in counterterrorism efforts to ensure the safety and security of political figures and prevent the exploitation of cross-border alliances for malicious purposes. The global community must remain vigilant and work collaboratively to address these complex threats.

