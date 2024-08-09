Amazon, Flipkart SALE 2024-7 Online Shopping Scams To Avoid

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amazon, Flipkart Independence Day sale 2024: Be wary of potential frauds when purchasing online. Here are seven classic internet shopping scams that you should avoid.

online shopping scams to avoid" />

Here are seven common online shopping scams to avoid.

Scammers construct bogus internet businesses with unbelievable low pricing. Verify the website's credibility by examining reviews, domain age, and safe payment methods.

Fake emails from trustworthy retailers asking for personal information and a click. Check the sender's email address and avoid dubious links. Visit the retailer's website instead.

The merchant disappears after collecting money for an online order that never comes. Before buying, verify seller reviews and ratings on trusted sources.

Luxury brands are routinely copied and sold at low prices by scammers. Avoid tempting bargains and buy from official brand websites or dealers.

Scammers request wire transfers, gift cards, or cryptocurrencies, which are difficult to track and reclaim. Pay using credit cards or PayPal, which protects buyers.

A well-known company sends a false order confirmation email with a link to a phishing site. Instead of clicking email links, check your purchase progress on the retailer's website.

Social media ads that lead to fake websites or low-quality items. Don't trust SM advertisements from unfamiliar companies. Be sure to check the company and reviews before buying.